CARROLL — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Stark died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…
MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services are pending through the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Bruce B. Botsford, 86, Ainsworth. Bruce Botsford died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date. Adeline Anderson died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Lavon L. Johnson, 94, Plainview, formerly of Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.