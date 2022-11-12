 Skip to main content
Delores Stark

CARROLL — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Stark died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mark Klafter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark L. Klafter, 72, Norfolk, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family graveside service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16,…

Miriam Lopez Perez

MADISON — Miriam Z. Lopez Perez, 66, Madison, died with her family by her side on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Beth Walton

COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Karen Merchant

WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.

Bruce Botsford

AINSWORTH — Memorial services are pending through the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth for Bruce B. Botsford, 86, Ainsworth. Bruce Botsford died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.

Adeline Anderson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adeline M. Anderson, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date. Adeline Anderson died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

LaVern Hass

WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Lavon Johnson

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Lavon L. Johnson, 94, Plainview, formerly of Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.

Doris Rosberg

WAUSA — Memorial services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

