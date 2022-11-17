NORFOLK — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Delores Stark died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2022
Delores was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Pilger to Leo and Lenora (Keller) Krueger. She went to country school in Pierce and Wayne County, and graduated from Pierce High School in 1960. After she graduated from Pierce, she worked at Andrews Van Lines.
Delores moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where she did secretarial and accountant work. Delores then went to work for the ophthalmology clinic at Evans Hospital in Fort Carson and worked there until she retired in 2004. Delores moved back to Carroll in 2008.
Delores enjoyed sewing, crafts, doily work, reading, singing, bird watching and feeding the wildlife coming around at the family farm in Carroll. She was a member at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her daughters, Shelley Christine Stark of Colorado Springs, Cindy Stark of Colorado Springs; furry grandbabies Shayla, Enzo and Tucker; siblings Ralph Krueger of Norfolk and Ann (Dale) Behrens of Carroll; sisters-in-law Alene Krueger of Carroll, Doris Krueger of North Carolina; former spouse Frank Grandstaff; and stepchildren Linda Stefanosky, Randy Stark, Diane Horman and Ralph Stark Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lenora; infant son Gregory Lee Grandstaff; brothers Clifford, Donald and Kenneth; sister-in-law Karen Krueger; and spouse Ralph Stark Sr.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.