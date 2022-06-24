 Skip to main content
Delores Schnoor

NORFOLK — Services for Delores I. (Marks) Schnoor, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday.

Delores Schnoor died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The daughter of Ferdinand and Hilda (Lenz) Kumm was born on Sept. 16, 1926, in Osmond. She was baptized Oct. 6, 1926, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. She attended grade school at Holyoke Co in Battle Creek, then Immanuel Lutheran School in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School in 1944.

She worked at Hesteds for two years until her marriage to Raymond Marks on May 5, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. They lived on a farm 7 miles east of Pierce for 25 years until the death of her spouse in 1971.

She moved to Norfolk and later married LaVerle Schnoor on Jan. 20, 1973, at Zion East Lutheran Church in Hoskins. LaVerle passed away in 2016.

Delores attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk and was a member of the ladies aid and the quilters.

Survivors include one son, Steven (Susan) Marks of Norfolk; three daughters, JoAnn Marks of Lincoln, Janet Andersen of Norfolk and Margie (Tom) Darling of Kearney; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law Lorena Kumm; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, Raymond Marks and LaVerle Schnoor; her parents, Ferdinand and Hilda; and her brothers, Elmer (Viola) Kumm, Ervin Kumm and Duane (Delores) Kumm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

