Delores Nelson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Visitation for JoAnn Zohner, 61, rural Norfolk, will be from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 17, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebras…
WAUSA — Graveside services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate.
STANTON — Services for Marian Gunsolley, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. The Rev. Clinton Hogrefe will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Karon Bussinger, 77, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Services for Marian McClenahan, 89, Chambers, will be at 3 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Memorial Baptist Church in Chambers. The Revs. James McClenahan and Joe Bockerman will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Thursday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.