Delores Nelson

PLAINVIEW — Private inurnment services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 20, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview.
Visitation was set to take place 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Delores M. Nelson was born on Dec. 22, 1946, at Osmond, to Rudolph and Mathilda (Engelmeyer) Schneider. She attended school at St. Andrew’s Elementary Catholic School. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1965 in Bloomfield.
On May 22, 1965, Delores was united in marriage to James M. Nelson at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. They lived in Minot, N.D., and Adana, Turkey, while James was in the U.S. Air Force. In 1968, they moved to the family farm south of Plainview and later moved into town.
She worked at Corner Café, babysat, and was certified nurse aide (CNA) at the Plainview Manor, Faith Regional Health Services and Nebcare. She loved taking care of people and spending time with them as a CNA. She enjoyed sewing for her family and doing alterations for many other people. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Plainview.
Survivors include a son, Keith (Maribeth) Nelson of Plainview, and their children, Holli, Heidi, Cameron and Connor; a son, Jerry (Marilyn) Nelson of Crofton, and their children, Jordan (Mariah) Nelson and Morgan Nelson; a daughter, Kimberly (Tyler) Roberts of Omaha; a son, Sheldon (Jenni) Nelson of Plainview; a daughter, Monica (Matt) Goeres of Claremore, Okla., and their children, Genevieve and Lincoln; five great-grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy DeLaRoi; sister-in-law, Marcia Schneider; and sister-in-law Bernice Schneider.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, James Nelson; parents Rudolph and Mathilda Schneider; brothers Richard Schneider and Lawrence Schneider; brother and sister-in-law Paul and Lavaun Schneider; brother-in-law Kenneth DeLaRoi; and grandson Brandon Nelson.
