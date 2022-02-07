OSMOND — Services for Delores Muller, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. rosary at the church.
Delores Muller died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at the Osmond Hospital.
Ashburn Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to the St. Mary’s Parish.
1931-2022
Delores was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in Osmond to Victor and Ida Stech. She went to grade school at St. Mary’s School, attended Osmond High School and went on to beauty school after graduation.
Delores was married in 1953 to Paul Muller, and they had five children: Martin, Susan, Kathy, Paula and Roger. Paul passed away after 53 years of marriage.
Delores owned her own beauty shop for 33 years, worked in the Wausa Rest Home beauty shop and was a member and founder of the Wausa Rest Home Walker’s Club. She had her own homemakers column in the local newspaper entitled “Sip and Chat” and also published two cookbooks through the years.
Paul and Delores Muller farmed for 53 years. After Paul passed away, Delores retired in Osmond.
She is survived by her children: Kathy Wiegert of Norfolk, Paula Nelson of Cumberland, Wis., and Roger Muller of Ashburn, Va.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy; and her sister-in-law Dorothy.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Paul; her brother, Edwin; her son, Martin; and her daughter, Susan.