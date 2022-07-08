 Skip to main content
Delores Long

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Long, 81, of Norfolk will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

1941-2022

Dee passed away peacefully at her home with her family present on July 6, 2022.

She was born on June 25, 1941, in West Allis, Wis., the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Delmann) Ripp. Dee was raised and educated in West Allis, Wis.

On July 11, 1959, Dee married Elvin “Al” Long in Milwaukee, Wis. They made their home in Norfolk.

Dee worked for Norwest Bank for two years and then spent time at home raising her family.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed being involved with the Ladies Aide, Mary Martha, LWML and helping with fish boils for Orphan Grain Train.

Dee is survived by her spouse of 63 years, Elvin “Al” Long of Norfolk; son Jeff (Jill) Long of Winfield, Kan.; daughter Cindy (Greg) Gensler of Omaha; grandsons Wilson Long of Norfolk, Bennett Long of Kansas City, Mo., Evan (Meilii) Gensler of Denver, Colo., and Ian (Kendra) Gensler of Spring Hill, Tenn.; sister Elizabeth “Betty” Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce and brothers Joseph and James.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 416 W. Park Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701, or Orphan Grain Train, 601 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

