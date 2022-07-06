NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.
Rickey “Rick” Retzlaff was born June 22, 1947, at Norfolk to Delbert and Lois (Klug) Retzlaff. He passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 75 years.
BARTLETT — Memorial services for Sandra K. “Sandi” Applegarth, 65, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Pibel Lake near Bartlett.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.