Delores Long

NORFOLK — Services for Delores Long, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Delores Long died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Lois Hinzman

NORFOLK — Services for Lois E. Hinzman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery.

Charles Real

NORFOLK — Services for Charles W. “Charlie” Real, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday July 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Boettcher

ATKINSON — Services for James Boettcher, 85, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Richard Mueting

A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.

Rickey Retzlaff

Rickey “Rick” Retzlaff was born June 22, 1947, at Norfolk to Delbert and Lois (Klug) Retzlaff. He passed away on June 27, 2022, at the age of 75 years.

Sandra Applegarth

BARTLETT — Memorial services for Sandra K. “Sandi” Applegarth, 65, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Pibel Lake near Bartlett.

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Beverly Baker

NORFOLK — Services for Beverly J. “Bev” Baker, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Ron Holling will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

John Kitchens

ATKINSON — Services for John Kitchens, 96, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

