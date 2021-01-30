CREIGHTON — Services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
In other news
HARTINGTON — Services for Kathleen “Kate” Marron, 60, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Private services for Jacob M. Brown, 26, Atkinson, formerly of Lincoln, will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Feb. 6. Burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for Raymond J. Keogh, 71, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Elvira Doerr, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Richard E. Huss, 79, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
CHAMBERS — Services for Larry Waller, 88, rural Ewing, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chambers. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery with military rites by Chambers American Legion Post 320.
OSMOND — Services for Lloyd W. Timmerman, 89, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326, Vet…