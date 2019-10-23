CLARKSON — Services for Delores Karel, 93, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.
She died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Clarkson Community Care Center.
1926-2019
Delores E. Karel was born July 23, 1926, in Clarkson, to Frank and Agnes (Popelka) Nadrchal. She attended country school in rural Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School.
On Jan. 3, 1946, she was united in marriage to Joseph Karel Jr. at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple farmed north of Leigh for many years before moving to Columbus in 1974, where she worked for Columbus Manor/Golden Living Nursing Home in housekeeping until she suffered a stroke in 1996.
Delores entered Clarkson Community Care in January 2011. Delores enjoyed crafts, painting, doing word searches, garden and playing cards.
Delores is survived by her son, Lonnie (Brenda) Karel of Carrollton, Ga.; a grandson, Jason Karel; a granddaughter, Jamie Stubben; a daughter, Lorie (Clem) Wasko of Omaha; a grandson, Michael (Janna) Wasko of Papillion; her great-grandchildren, Jadon Wasko, Alyssa Christensen and Nicki Sklare; a sister, Gladys Shultz of David City; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Karel of Clarkson and Alice Karel of Omaha; many stepgrandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Agnes Nadrchal; her spouse, Joseph Karel Jr.; her brothers, Stanley, Leonard and Frank Nadrchal; and a sister, Marcella Henry.
