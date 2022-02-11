Delores Goetzinger

PLAINVIEW — Services for Delores “Dee” Goetzinger, 77, of Plainview will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
Visitation will be at 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Plainview. Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2022
Delores Clara “Dee” Goetzinger was born Aug. 29, 1944, in Antelope County to Herman and Cecelia (Verplank) Strahm and she passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, at CHI Plainview Hospital.
She attended school at District 17 country school in Antelope County until the eighth grade then went on to Tilden High School.
On Aug. 14, 1961, she was united in marriage to Donald Goetzinger. They were blessed with two children, Chad and Sandy.
Throughout her marriage she was a homemaker, worked at Paul’s Market, worked in the kitchen at Plainview Public School and helped her spouse, Don, raise a large garden. Her most favorite times were spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her son, Chad (LaNette) Goetzinger of Plainview; daughter Sandy (Stan) Stoll of Lincoln; grandchildren Dalton (Paige) Goetzinger, Katie (Eric) Woita of Plainview, Hillary Stoll (Kelly Allison) and Caleb Stoll of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Kerrigan and Holt Woita and Olivia Goetzinger, all of Plainview; brothers Clifford (Carol) Strahm of Tilden, Eldon (Marj) Strahm of Courtland, Jimmy (Penny) Strahm of Tilden; sisters Darlene (Gary) Carson of Oakdale, Betty (Ken) Rahn of Rifle, Colo.; sisters-in-law Marilyn Strahm of Lincoln, Peg (Ron) Bonta, Marion Goetzinger of Plainview, Helen Kee of Durham, N.C., Mary Ellen Ellefson of Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Cecelia Strahm; spouse Donald; brother Keith Strahm; and sister Doris Strahm in infancy.