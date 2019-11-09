CREIGHTON — Services for Delores Fick, 98, of O’Neill are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
She died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
CROFTON — Services for Shirley L. Sawatzke, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
HUMPHREY — Services for William “Bill” Werner, 76, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Hazel B. “Penny” Ohlrich, 89, Ainsworth, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Private inurnment will be in the East Park Cemetery at Ainsworth at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Services for Delores Fick, 98, of O’Neill are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
SPENCER — Services for Sybil Sedivy, 86, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.
PIERCE — Service for Maynard S. Abler, 94, Pierce, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Tomek-…
Private burial services for Norman Peters, 93, San Diego, Calif., formerly of Bloomfield, will be in San Diego.
SPENCER — Services for Norman Janssen, 87, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Clark Gies will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78, U.S. Navy …
HARTINGTON — Services for Jacob F. Keiter, 86, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Archbishop George Lucas will preside with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.