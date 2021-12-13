WINSIDE — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Delores Deck died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Miller, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
STANTON — Services for Michael W. Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Cathie Black, 70, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, of Tilden and formerly of the Naper area, will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with the Rev. Matt Gilmore officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by …
NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn M. Velder, 86, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Norfolk.
LINCOLN — Services for Douglas D. Jensen, 88, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Drive, in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Souleville Cemetery near Boelus.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bobby” Ellis, 52, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael W. “Mike” Kethcart, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will be officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home for Funerals Chape…
SANTEE — Services for Wilfred Gustafson, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in Lindy.
