HOSKINS — Services for Delores M. “Dee” Deck, 89, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Hoskins.
Delores Deck died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2021
Delores M. “Dee” Deck, daughter of Paul and Doris (Beach) Miller, was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Juniata. She graduated from Hoskins High School.
She married Lester Deck on Sept. 16, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. Dee and Lester farmed in the Winside area. She worked many years at the Norfolk Livestock Market and Great Dane in Wayne until she retired as a receptionist. Lester passed away on July 11, 1999.
Dee was a very caring and loving person. Dee enjoyed watching the Cornhuskers, especially football, baking, and she loved going to her grandchildren’s events.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
Survivors include her children, Connie (Rich) Behmer of Hoskins, Sandy Williams of Kansas City, Mo., Peggy (Jon) Behmer of Hoskins and Steve (Cheri) Deck of Winside; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia (Willard) Kleensang of Hoskins; and brother-in-law Myron (Lou) Deck of Hoskins.She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lester; parents Paul and Doris; son-in-law Bob Williams; brother and sister-in-law Raymond (Janell) Miller; grandson Brett Behmer; nephew Greg Miller; and niece Joann Christensen.
Organist for the funeral will be Rogene Marotz. Casketbearers will be Tad Behmer, Matthew Behmer, Joshua Behmer, Nate Behmer, Adam Behmer and Noah Veal.
Honorary casketbearers will be Dee’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.