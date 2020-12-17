SPENCER — Services for Delores Clocker, 96, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
OSMOND — Services for Mary A. Lorenz, 89, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
WAUSA — Services for Arlis Koehler, 90, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
NIOBRARA — Services for Norman Johnson, 72, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
WAUSA — Services for Donald Doerr, 85, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Milo G. Johnson, 93, Manhattan, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be private and burial with military honors will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
YANKTON — Private memorial services for Marilyn Wright, 67, Norfolk, formerly of Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton. The Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Green…
Services for Jeremiah Race, 39, of Tea, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be Jan. 23 in Sioux Falls, S.D., under the direction of George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Arrangements for a July service in Norfolk are pending.