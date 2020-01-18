Delores Ammon

BASSETT — Services for Delores D. Ammon, 93, Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery near Bassett.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church and continue on Tuesday from noon until the time of the service.

She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

COLUMBUS — Services for Jennifer Uhlig, 46, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Brandon Foster will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston on Tuesday at about 2 p.m.

NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Fillmer, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Dale L. “Curly” Herbolsheimer, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Revs. Mike Moreno and Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Darlene Jauernig

STUART — Services for Darlene J. Jauernig, 76, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John F. “Big John” Moore Jr., 46, Wayne, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. He died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Sandra Maw

LYNCH — Memorial services for Sandra “Sandi” Maw, 78, Central City, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at United Methodist Church in Lynch. Burial will be at a later date.

Einar Jensen

PILGER — Services for Einar Jensen, 95, Indianola, Iowa, formerly of Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

RANDOLPH — Services for Donald G. Langferman, 80, South Sioux City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Alvin Kessler V.F.W. Post 5545 and American Legion…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

