NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. Delmer Pufahl died on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.
WAUSA — Services for Payne Haberer, 2-year-old son of Chris and Heidi Haberer of Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Amanda Talley and Dick Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
WISNER — Services for Beverly J. Kindschuh, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
A celebration of life for Marjorie A. Bowman, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dennis R. Podliska, 82, and Ramona K. Podliska, 80, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Monday Aug. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Leanne Masters will officiate with burial in Iowa Valley Cemeter…
NORFOLK — Visitation for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.
LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.