 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delmer Pufahl

Delmer Pufahl

NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Delmer Pufahl died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1937-2022

Delmer Dean was born April 9, 1937, to Helmer and Rosella (Bauermeister) Pufahl at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar on May 16, 1937. He was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on May 23, 1954.

He attended School District 10 in Stanton County all eight years. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1956.

Delmer married his high school sweetheart, Betty Mae Garbers, on June 1, 1958. Delmer and Betty were blessed with four children: Karen, Daniel, Darrel and Kathy.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He served as head usher a number of years. He belonged to Couples Club. He did custom farming and combining in the Norfolk, Madison and the surrounding area. He continued moving snow for a number of businesses until 2021. He moved to town in 2008.

Delmer and Betty enjoyed square dancing with the 49ers and a number of other clubs for 54 years. Delmer would say, “Dance a tip for me.”

He is survived by his spouse, Betty; children Karen (Mitch) Nielsen of Madison, Daniel (Karen) Pufahl of Stanton and Kathy (Ryan) Plisek of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Marilyn (Lloyd) Joe of Lincoln.

Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Rosella Pufahl; grandparents August and Minnie Pufahl and William and Anna Bauermeister; two infant sisters; son Darrel Lee Pufahl; grandson Dawson Alden Plisek; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and sister-in-law Dora (Bob) Foster.

In lieu of flowers, Delmer requested donations be given to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School building fund.

Delmer said, “Remember me in the good times we had together and all the blessings the Lord gave us while here on earth.”

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Larry Carlson

Larry Carlson

WAUSA — Services for Larry “Yogi” Carlson, 76, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Alan Gager will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Military honors will be provided by the Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Tammie Wiegand

Tammie Wiegand

NORFOLK — Service for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.

Delmer Pufahl

Delmer Pufahl

NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.

Alice Radenz

Alice Radenz

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Radenz, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel …

Eric Vacha

Eric Vacha

Services for Eric R. Vacha, 35, Astoria, N.Y., formerly of the Clarkson area, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott, Ariz. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Willow Lake Garden Ramada.

Joyce Thomas

Joyce Thomas

NORFOLK —  Services for Joyce L. Thomas, 93, Newman Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.

Rosalie Vargason

Rosalie Vargason

AINSWORTH — Services for Rosalie “Lucy” Vargason, 97, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport.

Hazella May

Hazella May

NIOBRARA — Services for Hazella May, 94, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Hazella May died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara