NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Delmer Pufahl died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1937-2022
Delmer Dean was born April 9, 1937, to Helmer and Rosella (Bauermeister) Pufahl at Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk. He was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar on May 16, 1937. He was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on May 23, 1954.
He attended School District 10 in Stanton County all eight years. He graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1956.
Delmer married his high school sweetheart, Betty Mae Garbers, on June 1, 1958. Delmer and Betty were blessed with four children: Karen, Daniel, Darrel and Kathy.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He served as head usher a number of years. He belonged to Couples Club. He did custom farming and combining in the Norfolk, Madison and the surrounding area. He continued moving snow for a number of businesses until 2021. He moved to town in 2008.
Delmer and Betty enjoyed square dancing with the 49ers and a number of other clubs for 54 years. Delmer would say, “Dance a tip for me.”
He is survived by his spouse, Betty; children Karen (Mitch) Nielsen of Madison, Daniel (Karen) Pufahl of Stanton and Kathy (Ryan) Plisek of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sister Marilyn (Lloyd) Joe of Lincoln.
Delmer was preceded in death by his parents, Helmer and Rosella Pufahl; grandparents August and Minnie Pufahl and William and Anna Bauermeister; two infant sisters; son Darrel Lee Pufahl; grandson Dawson Alden Plisek; a number of aunts, uncles and cousins; and sister-in-law Dora (Bob) Foster.
In lieu of flowers, Delmer requested donations be given to the St. Paul’s Lutheran School building fund.
Delmer said, “Remember me in the good times we had together and all the blessings the Lord gave us while here on earth.”
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.