Delmar Heithold and Betty Heithold

WAYNE — Services for Delmar D. Heithold, 90, and Betty L. Heithold, 82, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Delmar Heithold died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Betty Heithold died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Memorials are directed to Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Beam

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.

Lyle Herbolsheimer

TILDEN — Services for Lyle Herbolsheimer, 94, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden.

Johnny Cline

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, Valentine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Johnny Cline died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his home in Valentine.

Joseph Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Joseph Fuchtman, 94, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Larry Bartee

TILDEN — Services for Larry S. Bartee, 77, of Tilden will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Tilden City Auditorium. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Robert Gansebom

PIERCE — Services for Robert “Bob” Gansebom, 64, Fullerton, formerly of Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Dale Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Dale P. Nelson, 79, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Anthony Johannsen

HOLSTEIN — Services for Anthony D. “Tony” Johannsen, 58, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. The Rev. Lon E. Landsmann will officiate. A memorial service in Osmond will be at a later date and inurnment will follow at the Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.

William Jedlicka

VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

