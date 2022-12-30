Della Strand

NORFOLK — Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her residence.
1928-2022
Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home, 901 N. 13th St., in Norfolk to share memories and remember her most remarkable life with you.
Mom requested that her committal service be a private family time. We will honor that request. As you all know she was a very modest, quiet soul who was always uncomfortable being the center of attention of any type. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
Strong women aren’t simply born, they are formed by the storms they walk through — our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, our friend — her families’ steadfast touchstone.
I’m not sure any of us know quite what we’re going to do without her. She defined toughness and determination, a gentle person, kind and generous to a fault with a backbone of steel, an acceptance of what could not be changed, an incredible woman who saw herself as just an ordinary person.
Her family meant everything to her. She kept up with extended cousins, organized family reunions, compiled family histories and recipes for posterity and made sure connections were maintained through the years. To say nothing of being in complete control of her farm operation. What a force you were, Mom. Ever loved, ever missed, ever in our hearts.
We don’t know what happens after we die, but we have to think our souls are somehow reunited and we will celebrate.
Della Mae Brom Strand was born on Dec. 12, 1928, to Edward and Helen (Storek) Brom. On March 7, 1948, Della was united in marriage to A. Llewellyn “Lewie” Strand.
Della died Dec. 21, 2022, at her home, on the farm she loved, in rural Lindsay.
Grateful to have shared her life: Linda and Ralph Nelson, Melissa, Craig and Evan Wulf, Amy, Jeremy, Mya and Maira Fiscus; Nancy Vrzal, Matt Vrzal, Megan, Ben, Max and Cash Buettenback; and Kim and Doug Junge, Molly Junge, Alyson and Vinny Villamonte.
She was preceded in death by parents; spouse Lewie; son-in-law Terry Vrzal; and in-laws Julius and Emma (Jacobson) Strand.