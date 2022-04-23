 Skip to main content
Della O’Gorman

Della O’Gorman

NORFOLK — Services for Della R. O’Gorman, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1939-2022

Della passed away died April 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air with her family at her side.

Della was born on Aug. 10, 1939, the daughter of Herbert and Rosella (Pitzke) Deitloff. She attended St. Paul’s School and graduated from Norfolk High School.

On Aug. 7, 1960, Della married James M. O’Gorman. The couple made their home in Norfolk. They were blessed with three children.

Della was employed at Mid America Dairy as an administrative assistant prior to being a records clerk for the Norfolk Police Department.

She enjoyed playing cards, drinking coffee with her family and friends and vacationing to Hawaii.

Della is survived by her children, Kelly (Don) Eldridge of Elkhorn, James (Brenda) O’Gorman of Papillion and Kathryn (Craig) Jungjohann of Papillion; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Arla Konopasek, Delayne (Betty) Deitloff and Sharon (Val) Zohner, all of Norfolk; and cherished friend, Howard Leshovsky.

She was preceded in death by parents and spouse.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

