WISNER — Memorial services for Dell Rae Duncan, 67, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Dell Rae Duncan died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763 …
MADISON — Memorial services for Jacqueline J. “Jackie” Carstens, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jean Yates of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
ST. EDWARD — Services for Roma J. Martin, 88, St. Edward, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward. The Rev. Mick Goc will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kenneth S. Lee, 96, rural Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel-Zion South Branch Cemetery in rural Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Amer…
MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
OAKLAND — Private graveside services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, will be at the Pioneer Cemetery in rural Oakland. A celebration of life will be 5-9 p.m. Friday at the Wisner City Auditorium.