Delilah Muehlmeier

NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

1947-2023

Dee passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk surrounded by her loving spouse and children.

Delilah May “Dee” Muehlmeier was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Wayne to Willard and Gertrude (Schmitt) Moore. She attended grade school at Carroll Public Schools and graduated from Wayne High School in 1965. On Aug. 21, 1971, she married Terry Muehlmeier at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Terry and Dee made their home in Norfolk. Dee was a loving mother caring for her children at home, while Terry worked for the Department of Roads and Nucor.

Throughout her life, Dee was a caregiver to everyone and always provided loving compassion, understanding and comfort to all of those around her. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved so dearly. She also enjoyed camping trips with her family, making Christmas cookies with the little ones, and late-night chats with her children, nieces and nephews. She was loved and admired by all who knew her and will be missed more than words can express. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish/St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse of 52 years, Terry Muehlmeier of Norfolk; children Jason Muehlmeier of Sioux City, Iowa, Jill (Craig) Carstens of Charles City, Iowa, Katie Muehlmeier of Lincoln and Jon (Leah) Muehlmeier of Lincoln; grandchildren Thomas, Noelle, Nora, Stella and Owen; and siblings Beverly (Bill) Lauver of Battle Creek and Darrell (Deb) Moore of Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Gertrude; daughter Kari Jo; and sister Audrey (Moore) Fredrickson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

 Appeara