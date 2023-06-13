NORFOLK — Service for Delilah M. “Dee” Muehlmeier, 75, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
Delilah Muehlmeier died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.
KEARNEY — Services for Lloyd E. Taber, 86, of Kearney, formerly of Springview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Kearney First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided by Kearney American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post 759 in conjunctio…
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn “Mickey” Hopkins, 84, of Laurel are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
STANTON — Visitation for Kenneth P. “Ken” Petersen, 85, Stanton, will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Home for Funerals-Stanton. Burial will be at a later date with military honors in the Stanton Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Scott R. Trofholz, 58, of Ainsworth died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Carla Peters, 69, of Ewing will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the O’Neill Methodist Church with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Jude K. Milliken, 82, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.
