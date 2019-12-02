NORFOLK — Services for Delilah Dolesh, 85, Leigh, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
She died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home in Leigh.
1934-2019
She was born on Aug. 9, 1934, at Pierce, the daughter of William Sr. and Elsie (Miller) Reikofski. Delilah graduated from Plainview High School.
On Sept. 19, 1956, Delilah married Gerald Stork at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Gerald passed away in July of 1964.
Delilah married Reynold Dolesh on Aug. 7, 1966, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Dee enjoyed being the cook for various establishments. She was known for corn casseroles and raisin cream pies at family events. She loved camping and fishing for the Big One, and her favorite teams included the Green Bay Packers and the Huskers.
Dee is survived by her children and their spouses: Gerald Stork Jr. and Bruce Stork, both of Leigh, Janet (Tim) Stork-Koch of Omaha and Beth (Daniel) Dolesh-Fiala of Howells: a brother, Bill Reikofski of Norfolk: and grandchildren Kelsey (Ryan) Koch-Gatewood of Omaha and Brett Fiala of Howells.
She was preceded in death by her spouses, Gerald Stork Sr. and Reynold Dolesh; a grandson, Timothy Koch; and her brother, Delbert Reikofski.
