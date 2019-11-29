NORFOLK — Services for Delilah Dolesh of Leigh are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at her home.
NELIGH — Services for Mary Ann C. Hladovcak, 87, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
HOWELLS — Services for Mrs. Larry (Mary) Gall, 64, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie Kathol, 87, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
COLERIDGE — Services for Otto G. “Tip” Froendt, 88, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in St. John’s Cemetery in Bellevue.
WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Teresa “Tess” (Spies) Furden, 67, of Barnard Township, Maine, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by the Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Janette “Tuddy” Schure, 94, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
