NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Deldina Holmgren died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…
COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Terry Maly, 63, Lincoln, formerly of Verdigre, will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 6, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Eric Clark will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre. The Rev. …
SPENCER — Memorial services for Harold Klasna, 95, Spencer, will be 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, at United Methodist Church in Spencer. Burial will be at a later date in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and…
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.