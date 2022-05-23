Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
1955-2022
Dede passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren was born on June 8, 1955, in Rapid City, S.D., to Dallas H. and Elfriede E. (Finkenburg) Hazel. She attended grade school in Rapid City and graduated from Rapid City Central High School in South Dakota.
She married David “Dave” Holmgren on Jan. 3, 1982, in Rapid City. After marriage, the family lived in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and moved to Norfolk in 1990. Dede worked at Econo Foods in Norfolk and Lou’s Thrifty Way until 1999.
She enjoyed her plants and gardening, making crafts, cooking and baking, chasing her grandchildren and spoiling them.
Dede was also proud to have taken care of her mother when her mother lived with them. She will be missed greatly by all of those who loved her.
Survivors include her spouse, David Holmgren of Norfolk; son Kyle (Stephanie) Holmgren of Omaha, and their children, Sophina and Klayton; and daughter Nicole (Christopher) Zeman of Norfolk, and their twin daughters, Ava and Breanne.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Elfriede.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.