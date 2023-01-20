EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour before the service Monday at the church.
Delbert Potter died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater in charge of arrangements.
1940-2023
Delbert Frank Potter was born on June 3, 1940, to Robert and Margaret (Shad) Potter at Creighton. He attended school at Creighton St. Ludger’s High School and graduated with the class of 1957.
On Nov. 11, 1961, he was united in marriage to Janet Pinkelman. To this marriage there were five children born: Virginia, Wanda, Greg, Alan and Rod. Del was a mechanic for a while, but for most of his life, he drove the AMPI Milk Truck for 38 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and, most of all, camping. He was a member of the Ewing Volunteer Fire Department and was chief and also ambulance captain.
Survivors include his children, Wanda and spouse Jeff Henning of Clearwater, Greg and spouse Jennifer Potter of Michigan City, Ind., Alan and spouse Carol Potter of Ewing and Rod and spouse Judy Potter of Tilden; 14 grandchildren: Christopher Steskal, Joshua Steskal, Zach Henning, Cory Potter, Haley Potter, Ray Potter, E.J. Potter, Chelsea Hurtig, Cortney Potter, Madison Potter, Matthew Potter, Breanna Potter and Bryce Potter; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ron Potter of Valentine and Robert Potter of Irvin, Texas; a sister, Mary Bronzynski of O’Neill; sisters-in-law Vicki Roberts of Hartington and Lori Sjoquist of Eden Prairie, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Randy Pinkelman of Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; spouse Janet; daughter Virginia Rae Soto; granddaughter Amanda Henning; sister Roberta Williams; and brother Floyd Potter.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to give a memorial to your choice of organization.