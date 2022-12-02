ELGIN — Services for Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
Delbert Heithoff died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.