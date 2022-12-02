 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Delbert Heithoff

ELGIN — Services for Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Elgin, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Delbert Heithoff died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Cory Buss

Cory Buss

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cory A. Buss, 51, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be held in the Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.

Susan Beltz

Susan Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Charlene Becker

Charlene Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Merle Mead

Merle Mead

NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

Arnold Crawford

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Carolyn Masters

Carolyn Masters

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dianna Pehrson

Dianna Pehrson

STANTON —Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Helen Sherman

Helen Sherman

AINSWORTH — Services for Helen A. Sherman, 94, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in East Woodlawn Cemetery near Johnstown.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara