ELGIN — Services for Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin. Military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Delbert Heithoff died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Delbert Virgil Heithoff, son of Rudy and Theresa (Venteicher) Heithoff, was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Elgin. Delbert attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin and graduated with the class of 1950.
After high school, Delbert was inducted into the Army in February 1953 and served in Korea and Okinawa on a Demolition Squad. He was later honorably discharged in January 1955.
On June 24, 1957, Delbert was united in marriage to Myra Lucille Schrad at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. From this union, Delbert was blessed with six children. The couple purchased a farm near Elgin, where Delbert farmed, ranched and repaired gear heads for 30 years.
Myra sadly passed away in a car accident in 1982.
Delbert married Avis Marie (Studnicka) Yosten on July 5, 1985, at St. Francis Church in Neligh. From this union Delbert gained four stepchildren. The couple built a home on the farm and enjoyed their retirement. Del liked to travel with his spouse, Avis, and spend time with his grandchildren.
Delbert is survived by his spouse, Avis Heithoff of Norfolk; six children, Lorinda (Larry) Milburn of Albion, Beverly (Ralph) Motier of St. Mary’s, Ga., David (Karla) Heithoff of Columbus, JoLynn Horner of Lincoln, Brian (Lisa) Heithoff of Columbus, Rick Heithoff of Lincoln; stepchildren: Joseph Yosten of Lincoln, Cynthia Baum of Lincoln, Cathy (Rick) Thompson of Battle Creek and Jeffrey (Lisa) Yosten of Norfolk; 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Heithoff of Elgin; as well as many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Myra Heithoff; brother Larry Heithoff; sisters LuVerna Jochum and Delores Pelster; brothers-in-laws Toby Jochum and Joe Pelster; and sister-in-law: Vera Heithoff.
