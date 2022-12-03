 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delbert Heithoff

Delbert Heithoff

ELGIN — Services for Delbert V. Heithoff, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Weihn will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin. Military rites conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Delbert Heithoff died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Norfolk.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2022

Delbert Virgil Heithoff, son of Rudy and Theresa (Venteicher) Heithoff, was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Elgin. Delbert attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Elgin and graduated with the class of 1950.

After high school, Delbert was inducted into the Army in February 1953 and served in Korea and Okinawa on a Demolition Squad. He was later honorably discharged in January 1955.

On June 24, 1957, Delbert was united in marriage to Myra Lucille Schrad at St. John’s Catholic Church in Petersburg. From this union, Delbert was blessed with six children. The couple purchased a farm near Elgin, where Delbert farmed, ranched and repaired gear heads for 30 years.

Myra sadly passed away in a car accident in 1982.

Delbert married Avis Marie (Studnicka) Yosten on July 5, 1985, at St. Francis Church in Neligh. From this union Delbert gained four stepchildren. The couple built a home on the farm and enjoyed their retirement. Del liked to travel with his spouse, Avis, and spend time with his grandchildren.

Delbert is survived by his spouse, Avis Heithoff of Norfolk; six children, Lorinda (Larry) Milburn of Albion, Beverly (Ralph) Motier of St. Mary’s, Ga., David (Karla) Heithoff of Columbus, JoLynn Horner of Lincoln, Brian (Lisa) Heithoff of Columbus, Rick Heithoff of Lincoln; stepchildren: Joseph Yosten of Lincoln, Cynthia Baum of Lincoln, Cathy (Rick) Thompson of Battle Creek and Jeffrey (Lisa) Yosten of Norfolk; 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Heithoff of Elgin; as well as many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Myra Heithoff; brother Larry Heithoff; sisters LuVerna Jochum and Delores Pelster; brothers-in-laws Toby Jochum and Joe Pelster; and sister-in-law: Vera Heithoff.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Carol Peterson

Carol Peterson

PIERCE — Memorial services for Carol J. Peterson, 88, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private memorial services will be at a later date.

Cory Buss

Cory Buss

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Cory A. Buss, 51, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be held in the Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. Vavak, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Thomas Vavak died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Goldie Bowman

Goldie Bowman

NELIGH — Services for Goldie J. Bowman, 88, of Elgin will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Antelope County Fair Building in Neligh. Burial will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Thomas Vavak

Thomas Vavak

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas F. “Tom” Vavak, 82, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jean Graber

Jean Graber

NORFOLK — Services for Jean M. Graber, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Susan Beltz

Susan Beltz

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan K. “Susie” Beltz, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the spring of 2023.

Charlene Becker

Charlene Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara