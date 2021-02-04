You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delbert Dinkel

Delbert Dinkel

HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and service.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home in Pierce.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2021

Born May 18, 1944, in Norfolk, Delbert A. Dinkel was the son of Lowell and Pearl (Reeg) Dinkel. He was baptized on June 18, 1944, at his grandparents’ home, Albert Dinkel, by Pastor Spaude and was confirmed on May 24, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.

Delbert grew up on the farm south of Pierce. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1963.

He married Judith Koeppe on May 26, 1963, in Yankton. Delbert and Judy farmed south of Pierce for 28 years. In 1993, the couple moved to Omaha and was employed by Commercial Investment Properties. In 1995, the couple moved to Lincoln working for the same company. They retired in 2007 and moved back to Pierce.

Delbert enjoyed helping the Kroupa family farm during planting and harvest season. He loved horses and hunting. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and playing cards. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and held various church offices.

Survivors include his spouse, Judy Dinkel of Pierce; a son, Robbie (Ruth) Dinkel of Columbus; daughters Debra Hanson and Michael Hicks of Phoenix, Ariz; Gina (Darin) Dux of Pella, Iowa; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Ilene Anderson of Gering; and a brother-in-law, Ron Mueller of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Pearl; a sister, LaVonne Mueller; and a brother-in-law, Robert Anderson.

Music will be provided by organist Amy Bretschneider with congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “I’m But A Stranger Here.”

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Jewell Nelson

Jewell Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Walter Roenfeldt

Walter Roenfeldt

STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Arlene Mather

Arlene Mather

CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Maylo Knuth

Maylo Knuth

CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.

Gene Fredrickson

Gene Fredrickson

WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Barbara Dugal

Barbara Dugal

NELIGH — Barbara E. Dugal, 78, Neligh, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held at this time.

Delbert Dinkel

Delbert Dinkel

HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Lorna Arens

Lorna Arens

CROFTON — Services for Lorna L. Arens, 64, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.

Susan Bartlett

Susan Bartlett

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara