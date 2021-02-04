Delbert Dinkel

HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
He died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1944-2021
Born May 18, 1944, in Norfolk, Delbert A. Dinkel was the son of Lowell and Pearl (Reeg) Dinkel. He was baptized on June 18, 1944, at his grandparents’ home, Albert Dinkel, by Pastor Spaude and was confirmed on May 24, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar.
Delbert grew up on the farm south of Pierce. He graduated from Pierce High School in 1963.
He married Judith Koeppe on May 26, 1963, in Yankton. Delbert and Judy farmed south of Pierce for 28 years. In 1993, the couple moved to Omaha and was employed by Commercial Investment Properties. In 1995, the couple moved to Lincoln working for the same company. They retired in 2007 and moved back to Pierce.
Delbert enjoyed helping the Kroupa family farm during planting and harvest season. He loved horses and hunting. In his later years, he enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing and playing cards. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and held various church offices.
Survivors include his spouse, Judy Dinkel of Pierce; a son, Robbie (Ruth) Dinkel of Columbus; daughters Debra Hanson and Michael Hicks of Phoenix, Ariz; Gina (Darin) Dux of Pella, Iowa; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; a sister, Ilene Anderson of Gering; and a brother-in-law, Ron Mueller of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell and Pearl; a sister, LaVonne Mueller; and a brother-in-law, Robert Anderson.
Music will be provided by organist Amy Bretschneider with congregational hymns “How Great Thou Art,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “I’m But A Stranger Here.”
Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.