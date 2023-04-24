NORFOLK — Services for Delayne “Dee” Deitloff, 88, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Delayne Deitloff died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for LuAnna “Annie” Westerhaus, 86, of Wisner, formerly of Winside, will be held at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Beverly R. Peitz, 71, Hartington, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Ken” Wragge, 79, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Services for Beverly R. “Bev” Peitz, 71, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Revs. Owen Korte and Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Services for Beulah Kruse, 87, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Justin Hildebrand will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
WAYNE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, are pending with the Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
AINSWORTH — Services for Melba E. Bejot, 88, of Ainsworth will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton with the Rev. William Engebretsen officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
