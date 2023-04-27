NORFOLK — Services for Delayne G. “Dee” Deitloff, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Delayne Deitloff died Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
1934-2023
Dee was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Norfolk to Herbert and Rosella (Pitzke) Deitloff. Other than during his military service in the Army and the time needed to attain his mortuary education, Dee lived his entire life in Norfolk. He attended St Paul’s Lutheran School, Norfolk Senior High, Norfolk Junior College, where he played football, and Cypress College of Mortuary Science in California.
He was co-owner of Home for Funerals, Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison and Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. He was a member of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association, the National Funeral Directors Association and International Order of the Golden Rule. He was a licensed funeral director for over 40 years. He considered it an honor to help families in need and treasured many of the relationships this opportunity offered.
Dee loved his hometown and was impressed by how it has grown. He was president of the Sertoma Club 1971-1972. He served as president of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce in 1980. He was president of the Norfolk YMCA and served several years on its board, and president of the Northeast Community College Foundation from 1998 to 2002. He also served as a trustee and usher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Dee was proud of his military service and was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He drove the V.A. van for years, taking veterans to their medical appointments at the V.A. Hospital in Omaha.
In his spare time, Dee enjoyed duck hunting and fishing. He and his late spouse, Betty, loved to travel, and they rarely missed Nebraska football games. He enjoyed time in the canteen at the Vet’s Club, where he often had a joke and a stack of pickle cards. He always seemed happiest when he was surrounded by friends and laughter.
Dee was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty, in 2023. Also preceding him in death were a sister, Della O’Gorman; brothers-in-law Marvin Konopasek, Jim O’Gorman, LaVern Buckles and Ken Buckles; a nephew, Rick Konopasek; and nieces Sandy Large and Laurie Schultz.
He is survived by a son, Jon (Kendell) Deitloff; daughter Kim Castner; grandsons Luke (Chelsea) Castner, Alec Deitloff, Ben Deitloff, Nick (Emmy) Castner and Will (Max) Grove; great-granddaughter Wesley Castner; sisters Arla Konopasek and Sharon Zohner; brother-in law Val Zohner; sisters-in-law Carol Buckles and Kay Buckles; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials in Dee’s memory may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Norfolk VFW Post 1644.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.