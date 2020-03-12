Delane Carlson

NORFOLK — Services for Delane J. Carlson, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Carlson died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Services for LaVerne L. Iverson, 92, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Rodney W. Deck, 65, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
PILGER — Services for Marlene (Taege) Duncan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. The Rev. Timothy Booth will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Emily Done, 82, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Stanton Healthcare in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Dennis D. “Denny” Kudera, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted …
HARTINGTON — Services for Richard J. Hochstein, 77, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Juliana Pick, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartington.
STANTON — Services for David D. “Dave” Hintz, 58, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Tim Booth will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.