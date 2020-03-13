Delane Carlson

NORFOLK — Services for Delane J. Carlson, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 1 of Omaha and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
He died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.