Delane Carlson

NORFOLK — Services for Delane J. Carlson, 80, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Omaha National Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 1 of Omaha and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

He died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1939-2020

Delane was born on Aug. 5, 1939, in Stratton to Floyd and Etta (Peterson) Carlson. He grew up in the Stratton community where he graduated from Stratton High School in 1957. He worked on the family farm and also at a pharmacy in Stratton.

He joined the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 8, 1959, and served until March 18, 1963. He was a mechanic and also worked in the wrecker area. He served three years at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he watched the Berlin Wall being built. Upon his discharge in 1963, he worked for Bob Cobb Pontiac in McCook.

On May 14, 1966, he was united in marriage to Susan Schafer at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Culbertson. They lived in Culbertson and McCook before moving to Gothenburg, where Delane became manager of the Wheeler farm supply.

In July 1970, they became proud parents of their adopted son, Douglas Wayne Carlson, when he was seven weeks old.

The family moved to Windsor, Colo., in December 1984, where Delane was the assistant manager of Big R farm supply in Greeley, Colo. Later, he worked for Deline Box in Windsor, from where he retired the first time. He began his part-time work at Jax Farm & Ranch in Ft. Collins, Colo., Agland in Eaton, Colo., and then Auto Zone in Loveland, Colo. He asked for a transfer to Norfolk in 2004 and retired from AutoZone in July 2019.

Delane enjoyed vacationing with his spouse in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Honolulu and Maui, Hawaii. He also enjoyed touring Germany, where they were able to see the remains of the Berlin Wall, which Delane had watched being built during his tour of duty in Germany.

Delane was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He enjoyed bowling, dancing and playing cards. He collected Husker paraphernalia and had a skunk collection, which a neighbor started for him at a young age.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, lifetime member of the VFW and member of the American Legion.

Survivors include his spouse of 54 years, Susan Carlson of Norfolk; a son, Douglas Carlson of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Darlene (Bill) Powell of Littleton, and their children, Jeff Powell and Teresa (Jason) Tate of Denver; a sister-in-law, Myrna (Kenneth) Amen of Norfolk and their children, Connie Amen, Karen (Hans) Ruge, Michael (Tammy) Amen and Mark (Kathy) Amen, all of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Joann Schafer of Culbertson and children Peggy (Luke) Brenn of Arlington, Brian (Donnetta) Schafer of Culbertson and Clint (Kayla) Schafer of Culbertson.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Floyd and Etta, parents-in-law Carl and Helen Schafer, and a brother-in-law, Ronald Schafer.

Memorials may be given in his name to the First United Methodist Church, 406 W. Phillip Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 or Nebraska Children’s Home Society, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd., Omaha, NE 68104.

Casketbearers will be Mike Amen, Mark Amen, Travis Amen, Justin Amen, Hans Ruge and Garret Ruge. Honorary casketbearers will be Douglas Carlson, Kenneth Amen, Bill Powell, Rich Richardson, Wally Deets, Cooney Wilhelm and Raymond Hunter.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

