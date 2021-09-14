CLARKSON — Services for Delaine Lopour, 85, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Earl Underwood will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and will continue an hour prior to services Friday, all at the church.
Delaine Lopour died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is directing the arrangements.
1936-2021
Delaine Lopour was born July 30, 1936, in Madison County, to Lyle and Emma (Heger) Voss. She attended Madison County School. The family moved to a farm north of Leigh, when Delaine was a youth.
On Jan. 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Lopour at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. Delaine worked at the Clarkson Nursing Home for 33 years, retiring in 2003. She began a 15-year career at the Clarkson Bakery, retiring in 2018.
Delaine loved to go to the casino, spend time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, cook, drink coffee and listen to Polka music. She was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Delaine is survived by a son, Larry Lopour of Clarkson; a daughter-in-law, Karen Lopour of Clarkson; a sister, LaVonne Lopour of Clarkson; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two nieces; and her dog, Jack.
Delaine was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Emma Voss; her spouse, Lloyd Lopour; daughter Nancy Rutjens; sons David and Dean Lopour; and twin brother Delmar Voss.
Memorials may be directed to those of family or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.