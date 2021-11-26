You have permission to edit this article.
Dee Anne Nilson

BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Tuesday.

Dee Anne Nilson died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett.

Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Paul Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Paul W. Claussen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Paul Claussen died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army N…

Rodney Ruppert

NORFOLK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.

Kathryn Pehrson

LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Mary Graber

WISNER — Services for Mary L. Graber, 90, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Mary Graber died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.

Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

