 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Debra Timperley

Debra Timperley

STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Memorials may be designated to the Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Stanton Sheriff Fund or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.

1957-2022

The service will be livestreamed from the funeral home’s website.

Debra Kay Timperley was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Omaha, to William and Pinkie (Holder) Groth. In 1975, Debi graduated from Ralston High School then attended the University of Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On Aug. 1, 1981, she married Dr. Dennis Timperley. The couple enjoyed traveling, usually to a warm destination with a beach.

Debi’s hobbies included making cheesecakes and all kinds of baked goodies with anyone that wanted to learn. She would do anything for a friend. If you ever needed a cheesecake or chocolate strawberries, she would charge for only the ingredients. One of her other hobbies was collecting anything relating to snowmen.

Debi loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them. She took great pride in her granddaughter, Ava, and if you were ever in the office, you probably heard one or two stories about her. She was very proud of her three sons and now will be reunited with her middle son, Kyle, in heaven who is with Jesus Christ, their Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Dennis Timperley; her sons, Drew (fiancée Kerri Boruch) of Lincoln (their children Kinsey, Jessi and Easton), and Tanner (girlfriend Bre Soutar) of Stanton; sisters Sue (Doug) Larson of Omaha and Cindy (Steve) Gilmore of Colorado; and brothers-in-law Duane (Barb) Timperley of Norfolk, Dale (Leanna) Timperley of Adams and David (Cindy) Timperley of Lincoln.

Debi was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pinkie Groth; in-laws Irvin and Adeline Timperley; and a son, Kyle.

Debi is also survived by her adopted daughter, Lindsey Rozeboom of Sioux Falls, S.D.

She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.

Tags

In other news

Gary Weich

Gary Weich

NORFOLK — Services for Gary A. Weich, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Bahnfleth and Dennis Reich will officiate. Burial will be at New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Jerome Miller

Jerome Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jerome Miller died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Martin Thorberg

Martin Thorberg

NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…

Ruby Belzer

Ruby Belzer

O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

LaVern Lehman

LaVern Lehman

STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Patrick Neuhalfen

Patrick Neuhalfen

Services for Patrick E. Neuhalfen, 50, Glenwood, Iowa, formerly of the Hartington area, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 24116 Marian Ave., in Glenwood. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at High Ridge Cemetery in Stanberry, Mo.

Debra Timperley

Debra Timperley

STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Lyle Eberhardt

Lyle Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…

Jay Alder

Jay Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Jay Alder, 63, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93. Burial will follow in the Dorsey Cemetery northeas…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara