STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Debra Timperley died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to the Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Stanton Sheriff Fund or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
1957-2022
The service will be livestreamed from the funeral home’s website.
Debra Kay Timperley was born Feb. 9, 1957, in Omaha, to William and Pinkie (Holder) Groth. In 1975, Debi graduated from Ralston High School then attended the University of Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
On Aug. 1, 1981, she married Dr. Dennis Timperley. The couple enjoyed traveling, usually to a warm destination with a beach.
Debi’s hobbies included making cheesecakes and all kinds of baked goodies with anyone that wanted to learn. She would do anything for a friend. If you ever needed a cheesecake or chocolate strawberries, she would charge for only the ingredients. One of her other hobbies was collecting anything relating to snowmen.
Debi loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them. She took great pride in her granddaughter, Ava, and if you were ever in the office, you probably heard one or two stories about her. She was very proud of her three sons and now will be reunited with her middle son, Kyle, in heaven who is with Jesus Christ, their Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Dennis Timperley; her sons, Drew (fiancée Kerri Boruch) of Lincoln (their children Kinsey, Jessi and Easton), and Tanner (girlfriend Bre Soutar) of Stanton; sisters Sue (Doug) Larson of Omaha and Cindy (Steve) Gilmore of Colorado; and brothers-in-law Duane (Barb) Timperley of Norfolk, Dale (Leanna) Timperley of Adams and David (Cindy) Timperley of Lincoln.
Debi was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pinkie Groth; in-laws Irvin and Adeline Timperley; and a son, Kyle.
Debi is also survived by her adopted daughter, Lindsey Rozeboom of Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.