Debra Theisen

PIERCE — Services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at a later date. She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her home.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
EWING — Services for Nila Schrunk, 84, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Patrick D. Prather, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marlene Mackeprang, 74, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence
NORFOLK — Services for Dick Broders, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
PLAINVIEW — Private inurnment services for Delores M. Nelson, 74, Plainview, will be Tuesday, July 20, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview.
MADISON — Private inurnment for Esther J. Wantlin, 88, Norfolk, will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.
CLEARWATER — Private graveside services for Harlan G. Haake, 82, Clearwater, will be at the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater under the direction of Snider Memorial Funeral Home.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Susan M. “Sue” Schommer, 55, Uehling, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Baptist Cemetery located 1.5 miles south of Uehling on Highway 77.
