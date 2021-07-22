Debra Theisen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Debra A. Theisen, 65, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Dave Liewer will officiate with inurnment at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Pierce with a 7 p.m. rosary.
She died at her residence in Pierce on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Debra Ann Theisen was born Aug. 26, 1955, in Newcastle, Wyo., the daughter of Emry and Frances (Iwan) Kropatch. Deb grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and graduated from Niobrara High School in Lusk, Wyo., in 1972. She attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., and graduated with a business degree from the college of business in Rapid City, S.D.
On Dec. 17, 1976, she married Pat Theisen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. After they were married, the couple lived in Pierce. Deb started work for Pierce County Court and retired as clerk magistrate in October 2020.
Deb enjoyed and lived for her kids’ activities and later for grandchildren’s activities.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce and its altar society.
Survivors include her spouse, Pat Theisen of Pierce; son Chad (Laura) Theisen of Pierce; daughter Jill (Jason) West of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Raegan, Ryder and Rayce Theisen, and Maverick and Maci Planer; brother Mike (Maura) Kropatch of Powell, Wyo.; and two nieces, Anne Lawler and Sonja Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emry and Frances, and niece Sheila Wagner.
Music will be provided by organist Celine Fehringer and cantors Rick and Cheryl Higgins. Selections will be “Here I am Lord,” “You Are Mine,” “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone” and “Blest Are They.”
