COLERIDGE — Private memorial services for Debra M. Sanders, 70, Coleridge, will be at a later date and are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Debra Sanders died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
In other news
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for Rebecca Keller, 43, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
ATKINSON — Services for Devonne L. Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. The Rev. R.J. Wolgemuth will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United…
OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Peggy J. Kubik, 80, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Private burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.
CROFTON — Services for Gary A. Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…