COLERIDGE — Services for Debra M. Sanders, 70, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Debra Sanders died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United…
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. James Black died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at his residence.
SPENCER — Services for Rebecca Keller, 43, formerly of Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Spencer.
ATKINSON — Services for Devonne L. Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. The Rev. R.J. Wolgemuth will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
Services for Rosemary (Williams) Grant, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Colo. Inurnment will be at the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.