BEEMER — Services for Debra Glaubius, 72, Beemer, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. The Rev. Lewis Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the church.
Debra Glaubius died Friday, March 18, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling arrangements.
1949-2022
Debra Ann Glaubius was born on Aug. 11, 1949, in Omaha. She was adopted at 18 months old by Leslie and Merna (Long) Glaubius. Debbie attended Beemer Public School and completed her schooling at Beemer High School.
Debbie babysat for area youth and worked at the Indian Trails Country Club restaurant for a number of years. After helping to care for her parents, she eventually moved to the Wisner Care Center Assisted Living, later to St. Joseph’s Retirement Community and lastly at the Colonial Haven Assisted Living.
Debbie loved dogs and cats, and in the 1950s, began a pen pal project with Japanese students learning English. She was still writing to numerous pen pals recently.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Diane and Gene Nelson of West Point; her nieces and nephew and families, Lori and Steve Repenning of Mitchell, S.D. and family Kelsey (Connor) Powell and Abby (Andrew) Heine; Kevin and Julie Glaubius of St. Joseph, Mo., and family Garret (Mikayla) Glaubius and daughter Paisley, Carissa (Stephen) Wilds, and Hayden Glaubius and Riley Rasche; and Kara and Brach Johnson of Columbus and their sons, Dylan and Jaden Johnson.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Merna Glaubius; and a brother, Kenneth Glaubius.