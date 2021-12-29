You have permission to edit this article.
Debra Givler

Services for Debra M. (Moore) Givler, 59, formerly of Norfolk, are pending in Phoenix, Ariz. Debra Givler died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

1962-2021

Debra Marie (Moore) Givler was born Aug. 21, 1962, to James Richard “Dick” Moore and Delores (Uttecht) in Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1980 and moved to Phoenix later that year, transferring her employment with Arby’s. She also worked in management with Walgreens for several years.

Deb met and married Chris Givler, the love of her life, Oct. 26, 1991, in Phoenix, where they had their sons, Jerric and Justin. Chris passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2000, in a work-related accident.

Deb had a great love of Arizona, her cabin in Pine Top, fishing, camping and 4-wheeling. She also loved volunteering at a local animal shelter from where she adopted many of her beloved rescue dogs. She loved spending time with her two sons and shared their passion for sports, especially the Arizona Coyotes hockey team. Deb was one of the generous giving persons one could ever meet.

Survivors are her sons, Jerric of Phoenix and Justin of San Diego, Calif.; mother Delores Patocka of Norfolk; brother Dan (Nancy) Moore of Norfolk; sister Diane Moore of Omaha; stepsister Hayley (Tony) Jelinek of Kearney; step brother Russell (Michelle) Patocka of Phoenix; and extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her spouse, Chris Givler; father Dick Moore; stepfather Ronald Patocka; in-laws Gerald “Pops” and Jean Givler; and numerous extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to local animal shelters.

