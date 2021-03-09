Debra Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., after battling cancer.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Services for Lonnie C. Samuelson, 60, rural Wakefield, will be at a later date. He died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Lowell “Dean” Eddie, 92, Storm Lake, Iowa, were at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in the Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon A. Gubbels, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, at St. Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW 5545, …
NORFOLK — Services for Dorothy Hill, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals. She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Private services for Robert M. Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.