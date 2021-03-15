You have permission to edit this article.
Debra Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Hartington Public School Gymnasium in Hartington. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the gymnasium.

She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Abrazo West Hospital in Goodyear, Ariz., after battling cancer.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

