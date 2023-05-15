 Skip to main content
SEWARD — Services for Debra Baker, 70, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with friends gathering at 6:30 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.

Debra Baker died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Lincoln.

1952-2023

Debra Sue “Debbie” Baker was born on July 12, 1952, to Richard Lee and Wilma Jean (Bender) Kehler in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1971.

On Dec. 2, 1972, Debbie was united in marriage to Garry Francis Baker in Lincoln. She was a displayer for Home Interiors/Celebrating Home as an interior decorator for 38 years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved decorating for the holidays and making peoples homes beautiful. She especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Wilma Jean Kehler of Lincoln; her spouse, Garry Baker of Lincoln; children Rebecca (Harley) Middleton of Lincoln, Christopher Baker of Lincoln and Elizabeth (Daniel) Molsen of Seward; grandchildren Nevyn and Corbin Middleton, Grayson and Aria Molsen; and siblings Ronald Kehler, Connie Ramirez and Sandra Ferguson.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kehler; brother Daniel Kehler; and grandparents Alex and Alma Kehler and Carl and Helen Bender.

Memorials are suggested in care of the Baker family.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Garrett L. “Bing” Lucht, 71, of Chambers will be 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. A private family graveside service will be at the Chambers Cemetery.

PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce. Services are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, of Randolph are pending with Home for Funerals in Randolph.

WISNER — Services for Magdalene Otten, 90, Wisner, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

RANDOLPH — Services for Frances R. Lenhoff, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

ELGIN — Juan E. Hoefer, 92, Elgin, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

COLERIDGE — Services for Shirley A. Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Coleridge.

NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

