SEWARD — Services for Debra Baker, 70, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward. Burial will be in the Seward Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with friends gathering at 6:30 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward.
Debra Baker died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Lincoln.
1952-2023
Debra Sue “Debbie” Baker was born on July 12, 1952, to Richard Lee and Wilma Jean (Bender) Kehler in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1971.
On Dec. 2, 1972, Debbie was united in marriage to Garry Francis Baker in Lincoln. She was a displayer for Home Interiors/Celebrating Home as an interior decorator for 38 years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She loved decorating for the holidays and making peoples homes beautiful. She especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren.
She is survived by her mother, Wilma Jean Kehler of Lincoln; her spouse, Garry Baker of Lincoln; children Rebecca (Harley) Middleton of Lincoln, Christopher Baker of Lincoln and Elizabeth (Daniel) Molsen of Seward; grandchildren Nevyn and Corbin Middleton, Grayson and Aria Molsen; and siblings Ronald Kehler, Connie Ramirez and Sandra Ferguson.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Kehler; brother Daniel Kehler; and grandparents Alex and Alma Kehler and Carl and Helen Bender.
Memorials are suggested in care of the Baker family.