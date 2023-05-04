NORFOLK — Visitation for Deborah A. “Deb” Walters, 71, Meadow Grove, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Deborah Walters died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1952-2023
Deborah Ann was born March 26, 1952, in Norfolk to Alvin and Wionna (Blevins) Williams. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970 and married David Walters in Columbus on Nov. 11, 1972.
Deb raised five children as a stay-at-home mom and then went to work as a dietary aide and cook at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
She loved gardening, spending time with her six grandchildren, cooking, reading and being outdoors.
She is survived by her spouse, David; children Amber (Dennis) Boubin, Ashley (Kory) Varilek, Amy (Nick) Klug and Dustin Walters; grandchildren Kynlee, Rilynn and Kole Boubin, Allie Varilek and Bennett and Kellen Klug; and brother Rich Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Daniel Walters; and brother Randy Williams.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.